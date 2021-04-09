Talk show host Lilly Singh spins the big wheel on "The Price Is Right." Photo courtesy of CBS

Tiffany Haddish plays "The Price Is Right" to win money for the She Ready Foundation. Photo courtesy of CBS

April 9 (UPI) -- CBS announced Friday that Tiffany Haddish and Lilly Singh will play The Price Is Right At Night for charity. Singh's episode airs April 21 and Haddish's April 28, both at 8 p.m. EDT.

Photos show Singh and Haddish spinning the big wheel. Singh also plays the game Squeeze Play while Haddish guesses the prices of Doritos and Progresso Lentil Soup.

Drew Carey hosts the game show in which contestants play games guessing the prices of common household items or large prizes. The winners move onto the Showcase Showdown where they guess the total of a prize package.

Singh will play to raise money for the charity Room to Read, which helps teach literacy to children in low-income communities. Haddish will play for her own She Ready Foundation which provides resources for Foster children.

Haddish hosts Kids Say the Darndest Things, Season 2 of which moves from ABC to CBS May 5. Her recent film, Bad Trip, premiered on Netflix March 26.

Singh hosts the late-night talk show A Little Late with Lilly Singh on NBC.