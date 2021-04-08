April 8 (UPI) -- CBS has canceled its MacGyver reboot starring Lucas Till in the title role after five seasons.

MacGyver will end with its currently ongoing fifth season. The series finale will air on April 30.

The series, which was launched in 2016, is based on the original MacGyver starring Richard Dean Anderson, which aired for seven seasons from 1985 to 1992.

Tristin Mays, Justin Hires, Meredith Eaton, Levy Tran and Henry Ian Cusick also starred in the reboot. Till's Angus MacGyver is a resourceful hero who works for a clandestine organization within the U.S. government.

"All of us at CBS are extremely grateful for the incredible work and dedication from Lucas and the rest of the cast, as well as Monica, the writers and the entire crew," Kelly Kahl, president CBS Entertainment said in a statement while mentioning showrunner Monica Macer.

"The MacGyver team traveled far and wide to repeatedly save the the world with little more than bubble gum and a paper clip and made this show distinctly their own. We're gratified we get to give this dedicated and loyal fan base the opportunity to say goodbye to their favorite characters in the thoughtful manner this series deserves," Kahl continued.

Macer became showrunner after creator Peter Lenkov was fired by CBS Television Studios in July, following allegations that he created a toxic work environment.

Till commented on the show ending on Instagram.

"The past five years have been what I will look on later as THE most formative years of my life. Lots of tough, lots of love. I made life long friends, actually no, family. I learned to push myself to new limits, breaking through and through and through," the actor said.

"Was nervous to take up the mantle of an icon and you guys allowed me into your homes and accepted me. I'm like the Roger Moore of MacGyvers now," Till continued.