April 7 (UPI) -- The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon -- dressed as a bulldog -- was eliminated as a secret contestant on the show Wednesday night.

"It was me behind the #BulldogMask! Did I fool y'all as the latest WILDCARD?" Cannon tweeted after the show.

Niecy Nash has been filling in for Cannon since the show's usual emcee had tested positive for the coronavirus.

"I never thought I would be nervous but my heart was beating so fast," Cannon admitted about singing on the show.

Logan Paul, Danny Trejo, Caitlyn Jenner and Kermit the Frog were previously eliminated from the competition this season.

Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke are the show's judges.

"We loved having you @NiecyNash!!" McCarthy tweeted.

Cannon will resume as host next week.

Country singer LeAnn Rimes was crowned the winner of Season 4 of The Masked Singer.