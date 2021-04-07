"Mystery Science Theater 3000" launched a Kickstarter to fund new episodes on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Shout! Factory

April 7 (UPI) -- Joel Hodgson, creator of Mystery Science Theater 3000, launched a Kickstarter Wednesday to fund new episodes of the show. The first goal is $2 million which would pay for three new episodes.

"It doesn't make sense for a network to decide the show's fate after each season," Hodgson said in a statement. "That should be up to the people we're making the show for."

Mystery Science Theater 3000 features a human host and robot sidekicks watching a bad movie, making wisecracks along the way. The show ran for 11 seasons on Comedy Central with hosts Hodgson and Michael J. Nelson.

A feature film was released in 1996. Two new seasons, featuring Jonah Ray as host and Felicia Day and Patton Oswalt as villains, aired on Netflix in 2017 and 2018.

A Kickstarter campaign initially funded the Netflix revival, but Netflix canceled the show after its second season. In addition to new episodes, Hodgson said reaching the $2 million goal would also fund "The Gizmoplex," an online theater where Hodgson and MST3K talent can host live events.

If the campaign reaches $3.3 million, Hodgson said they can produce six episodes and a Gizmoplex app for mobile devices. Each additional $1.1 million would generate three more episodes.

Hodgson added that he plans to release episodes as they are completed rather than wait to assemble an entire season. Hodgson did not announce cast or whether Ray, Day and Oswalt would return.

The campaign is live at MakeMoreMST3K.com.