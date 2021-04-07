April 7 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Jupiter's Legacy.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the series Wednesday featuring Josh Duhamel as Sheldon Sampson, aka The Utopian, the leader of the Union, a group of the world's first superheroes.

The preview shows Sheldon (Duhamel), his wife, Grace Sampson, aka Lady Liberty (Leslie Bibb), his brother, Walter Sampson, aka Brainwave (Ben Daniels), and other members of the Union question their legacy and struggle to adjust to a changing world.

In addition, Sheldon's children, Chloe (Elena Kampouris) and Brandon (Andrew Horton), and the next generation face challenges as they embrace their powers and try to live up to their parents' ideals.

Netflix released a first look teaser for the show in March.

Jupiter's Legacy is based on the Mark Millar and Frank Quietly comic book series. The series premieres May 7 on Netflix.