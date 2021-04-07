April 7 (UPI) -- Fox announced its summer programming on Wednesday. A reboot of the classic series Fantasy Island will premiere in August.

The network first ordered Fantasy Island to series on Dec. 15. Liz Craft and Sarah Fain created the modern adaptation, described as an anthology about a luxury resort that fulfills guest's wishes.

Cast has not been announced. A feature film remake of Fantasy Island opened Feb. 14, 2020 imagining Fantasy Island as a horror movie.

May and June will see the returns of reality series and premieres of new ones. Season 2 of the brain game I, hosted by Rob Lowe, premieres May 25 at 8 p.m. ET. It resumes its regular summer time slot June 1 at 9 p.m.

Crime Scene Kitchen premieres May 26 at 9 p.m. Joel McHale hosts the competition in which contestants must deduce a dessert from the remnants of crumbs and ingredients.

The 20th season of Hell's Kitchen premieres May 31 at 8 p.m. Host Gordon Ramsay welcomes Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns, all chefs age 23 or younger.

A new animated comedy, Housebroken, premieres May 31 at 9 p.m. Lisa Kudrow, Tony Hale, Will Forte, Sam Richardson and Clea DuVall voice a group of animals in therapy.

Duncanville returns for a second season on May 23 at 8:30 with two back to back episodes. The show features voices of Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Ty Burrell and Wiz Khalifa, and resumes its normal time slot May 31 at 9:30.

The Lego building competition Lego Masters returns for a second season June 1 at 8 p.m. Lego Batman voice Will Arnett returns as host.

The 11th season of Masterchef premieres June 2 at 8 p.m. Masterchef: Legends Emeril Lagasse, Paula Deen, Roy Choi, Nancy Silverton and Morimoto challenge contestants, who will ultimately face Gordon Ramsay in the kitchen.

Jamie Foxx returns for the fourth season of his musical competition Beat Shazam June 3 at 8 p.m. Contestants try to name that tune before the app Shazam does.