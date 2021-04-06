April 6 (UPI) -- Drew McIntyre, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, The Miz, Bad Bunny and more set the stage for WrestleMania 37 one final time on Raw before the big extravaganza takes place on Saturday and Sunday.

McIntyre kicked off the show on Monday and discussed what separates him from Lashley before he faces the All Mighty for the WWE Championship during night one of WrestleMania 37 on Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. EST on Peacock.

The Scottish Warrior said despite their similar journeys, he is willing to sacrifice more than Lashley and mentioned how he left home to become a WWE star and didn't return to keep pursuing his dream, even while his mother was going through chemotherapy.

"Lashley, how can you beat a man that will sacrifice everything? You can't," McIntyre said before the WWE Champion and his manger MVP arrived onto the scene.

The champ promised to place McIntyre in his signature submission hold The Hurt Lock at WrestleMania, causing his rival to pass out. McIntyre suggested that they start their battle early, but MVP put a stop to that.

King Corbin, who has taken Lashley up on his offer to take out McIntyre before WrestleMania in exchange for getting a title match at the event, interrupted and promised victory over McIntyre in the main event of Raw.

McIntyre and Corbin had a hard-hitting match as Corbin aggressively tried to hurt his opponent. MVP was providing commentary at the announcer's desk and reminded Corbin that he didn't have to win the match, only take McIntyre out in order to reach WrestleMania 37 himself.

The King grabbed a cane from MVP to use as a weapon, however, McIntyre dodged his attack and nailed him with a Claymore to win the match. Lashley and McIntyre then had a final stare down before their big match.

Lashley, meanwhile, was in action against his former Hurt Business associate Cedric Alexander. The Hurt Business imploded last week after Lashley and MVP stated their disappointment in Alexander and Shelton Benjamin for being unable to defeat McIntyre in a Handicap match. A brawl broke out and Alexander and Benjamin were kicked out of the group.

Alexander and Benjamin, who warned MVP earlier that they will scar Lashley, attacked the WWE Champion together before the bell rang. Lashley fought the duo off and punished Alexander in the ring, ultimately winning the match with the Hurt Lock. Lashley also placed Benjamin in the Hurt Lock.

Also on Raw, Bad Bunny arrived to the ThunderDome in a white Bugatti with his friend, Damian Priest. The Latin music star has been feuding with The Miz since the Royal Rumble in January.

The Miz and his tag team partner John Morrison, found the Bugatti parked backstage and brought buckets of red paint with them. The Miz and Morrison then proceeded to paint all over the car.

The A-lister and Morrison drew bunny symbols, wrote their names and the name of their Bad Bunny diss track that was released last week, "Hey Hey, Hop Hop." Bad Bunny went to check on his expensive ride and was ambushed by The Miz and Morrison from behind.

"I don't respect your music, I don't respect your car and I don't respect you. I ruined your $3.6 million car and I'm going to ruin you at WrestleMania," The Miz said to Bad Bunny before he was violently tossed into an adjacent car.

Bad Bunny recovered from the attack and addressed The Miz and Morrison in the ring with Damian Priest. The Grammy award winner and Priest offered to face The Miz and Morrison in a Tag Team match during night one of WrestleMania 37, which was made official.

Raw Women's Champion Asuka teamed up with her WrestleMania 37 opponent Rhea Ripley against Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Asuka and Ripley aggressively tagged each other into the match before Ripley turned on her partner.

Asuka had gained control over Baszler and went to the top rope where Ripley pushed her off. The Nightmare then beat Asuka up outside the ring and tossed her back in for Baszler to pin her and win the match.

Asuka defends her title against Ripley on night two of WrestleMania 37 at 8 p.m. EST on Peacock.

Other moments from Raw included Raw Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods defeating AJ Styles thanks to a distraction caused by his New Day partner Kofi Kingston; Braun Strowman defeating Elias and Jaxson Ryker; and United States Champion Riddle defeating Mustafa Ali.