April 6 (UPI) -- British royal Prince Harry will executive produce a Netflix series about the Invictus Games.

Netflix said in a press release Tuesday that Archewell Productions, the production company Harry launched with his wife, Meghan Markle, in October, will produce the docuseries Heart of Invictus.

Heart of Invictus hails from director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara. The series marks Archewell's first series with Netflix since Harry and Markle signed a multi-year deal with the company in September.

The Invictus Games is an international sporting event featuring competitors who are wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and veterans. Heart of Invictus follows a group of competitors as they prepare for the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, which will now take place in 2022.

"Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve. This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year," Prince Harry said.

"As Archewell Productions' first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn't be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service," he added.

Harry will appear on camera and executive produce the series. The Invictus Games Foundation will also serve as an executive producer.

Harry is the patron of the Invictus Games. He and Markle made their first official appearance as a couple at the Invictus Games in September 2017.