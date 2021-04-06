April 6 (UPI) -- Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux is opening up about his romance with Dani Soares.

The television personality shared details about his romance with Soares, his Below Deck Sailing Yacht co-star, during Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Lanaux and Soares struck up a friendship in Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 and are now rumored to be dating. On WWHL, Lanaux said the first thing that attracted him to Soares was her accent and her personality.

"I've always been a fan of accents and hers was very mysterious and peculiar to me, because I'd never heard it before," Lanaux said of Soares, who is Australian.

"Just her personality, how she never really caused any drama," he added. "She just stuck to her work and was good at it, too."

Lanaux confirmed Soares is a good kisser and said their height difference "has its advantages."

The kissing was good. I said I wouldn't mind to do it again in an episode, and that was true," Lanaux said.

"It's just fun," he added of their height difference. "It's a little bit more, I guess you could say, physical."

Lanaux said he also finds Soares' tattoos appealing.

"I'm a fan of anyone's tattoos," he said. "You know, tattoos are a form of expression on someone's body and I have quite a bit of tattoos. So yeah, that definitely piqued my interest."

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is a Bravo reality series that follows the crew of a sailing yacht during charter season. Lanaux and Soares serve as a deckhand and second stewardess, respectively.

Lanaux appeared on WWHL with his co-star Daisy Kelliher, the chief stewardess. In one segment, the pair rated their Below Deck Sailing Yacht co-stars Ali Dore, Gary King and Sydney Zaruba. Lanaux and Kelliher agreed that Zaruba seems the most clingy in a relationship and that King is the biggest flirt.