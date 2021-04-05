April 5 (UPI) -- WWE star Bianca Belair discussed the significance of her match against SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37 while appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"We are actually creating history on this night. It will be the first time that two African-American women are having a title match at WrestleMania. So we're going to be on the grandest stage of them all creating history," Belair told Clarkson on Monday.

Belair earned a championship bout against Banks after she won the Women's Royal Rumble match in January. The grappler was the first Black woman to win the match.

WrestleMania 37, WWE's biggest event of the year, is taking place over two nights on Saturday and Sunday starting at 8 p.m. EST on Peacock. Belair and Banks will collide on Saturday.

Belair also mentioned how WrestleMania 37 will have fans in attendance for the first time in a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will host 25,000 fans at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Belair said WWE is following all safety protocols including having social distancing, temperature checks and that masks are required.

"We have been doing a lot of PSA announcements about COVID and vaccinations and everyone is super excited to get back to normal. I think the first step is everyone rolling up their sleeves, doing their part, getting vaccinated so that we can get back to normal.

"I think we're jump-starting that with having a two night WrestleMania with 25,000 fans," she continued. "It's going to feel like a family reunion having our fans back."