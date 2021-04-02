April 2 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a behind-the-scenes look at The Witcher Season 2.

The streaming service shared a video Friday after wrapping production on Season 2 of the fantasy series.

The video shows Henry Cavill (Geralt), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri) and other cast and crew members on set. In addition, showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich shares details about the new season.

"It's hard to believe it's been over a year since we kicked off this season in typical Witcher fashion in a freezing cold forest in the middle of the night," Hissrich said.

Hissrich said the cast of 89 actors and 1200 crew members shot for 158 days, all while following new COVID-19 safety protocols.

"We cannot wait to show you what Geralt, and Ciri, and Yennefer, and Jaskier, and all of your favorites have been up to since we left them at the Battle of Sodden Hill," Hissrich said.

"There are plenty of new characters and storylines and of course monsters to explore as well, as we dig into the Blood of Elves and beyond," she added.

In December, Netflix shared the first page from the Season 2 script, which sees a family attacked by monsters in an abandoned village.

Netflix announced seven new cast members in March, including Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton) and Graham McTavish (Outlander).

The Witcher is based on the Andrzej Sapkowski book series, which was previously adapted as a video game series. Netflix is also developing a live-action prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin, starring Jodie Turner-Smith and Laurence O'Fuarain.