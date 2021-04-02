April 2 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci will appear in a new Nick News Breaks series about COVID-19.

Nickelodeon said in a press release Friday that Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), will answer kids' questions about COVID-19 in four new episodes of the series.

Advertisement

The Nick News Breaks episodes featuring Fauci will begin Saturday and air throughout the weekend on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and on Nickelodeon's social media platforms.

Fauci will answer questions from kids across the country, including whether people should wear two masks and when kids will be allowed to have playdates again.

Nick News Breaks is a ongoing series covering news and other big topics that are important to kids. The show premiered this year and has covered topics such as the Capitol riot, president Donald Trump's impeachment and NASA landing on Mars.

Nick News returned to Nickelodeon in June with the special Kids, Race and Unity: A Nick News Special, hosted by singer Alicia Keys.

Fauci previously answered kids' questions about COVID-19 during an episode of The Ten News podcast in December.