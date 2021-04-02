April 2 (UPI) -- Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page won't return in Season 2.

Netflix confirmed Friday that Page, 31, won't reprise Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings in the new season.

The streaming service shared the news in a notice from the unseen character Lady Whistledown, the author of a society gossip newsletter.

"Dearest Readers, While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton's quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We'll miss Simon's presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family," the post reads.

Bridgerton is based on the Julia Quinn book series. Season 1, based on Quinn's novel The Duke and I, centered on the romance between Simon (Page) and Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), while Season 2, based on The Viscount Who Loved Me, will follow Anthony Bridgerton's (Jonathan Bailey) search for a wife.

The notice confirmed that Dynevor will return as Daphne in Season 2.

"Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer -- more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear," the post reads.

Your Grace, it has been a pleasure. pic.twitter.com/kX1nIG8pz7— Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 2, 2021

Page said in an interview with Variety that the short-term commitment was part of the role's appeal.

"It's a one-season arc. It's going to have a beginning, middle, end -- give us a year," he said of his character. "I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on."

Page is nominated for Best Actor in a TV Drama and Best Ensemble in a TV Drama at the SAG Awards for his role as Simon.

Page will star with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in the upcoming Netflix film The Gray Man, an adaptation of the Mark Greaney book series.