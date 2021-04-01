April 1 (UPI) -- NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai pursued and attacked her future opponent Raquel González multiple times on WWE NXT.

Shirai will be defending her title against González on night one of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver next week. Shirai, on Wednesday, approached and attacked González before the towering grappler was set to take on Zoey Starks.

González, with her superior size and strength, withstood Shirai's attack and smashed her head into production equipment with help from Dakota Kai.

González went on to win her match against Starks, who put up a valiant effort. González claimed victory after landing a One-Armed Powerbomb. Shirai then ran into the ring, looking for more.

The champ was able to kick González out of the ring. González responded by viciously throwing Shirai into the ringside barricade.

The fighting didn't stop there as Shirai went after González for a third time as her nemesis gave an interview in the locker room area. Shirai jumped on González's back before she was slammed into a locker.

González was then able to slam the high-flyer through a wall.

"Stay down!" González yelled as WWE officials arrived onto the scene.

Shirai still wouldn't quit and called González out, back inside the ring. Their fourth confrontation of the night turned into a frenzied melee as WWE officials and members of the NXT roster attempted to break the fight up.

Shirai ended things by leaping onto González and multiple NXT grapplers.

Also on NXT, Pete Dunne, Cameron Grimes, LA Knight, Austin Theory, Tyler Rust, Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott, Jake Atlas, Bronson Reed, Dexter Lumis, Kushida and Leon Ruff competed in a Battle Royal.

The final six competitors in the Battle Royal would earn placement in a gauntlet match to determine who will face North American Champion Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. The winner of the Battle Royal would be granted the best placement in the gauntlet.

Dunne and Kushida eliminated each other from the Battle Royal with Kushida using his Hoverboard Lock on Dunne afterwards. Reed eliminated Scott and Ruff before he was eliminated by Knight and Lumis.

Knight and Lumis were the final two competitors left after Grimes was eliminated. Knight won after he left the ring through the second rope and dragged Lumis down to the floor. Knight taunted Gargano who was at the announcer's table.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Grimes defeating Strong; Strong dropping out of the Battle Royal; Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar defeating Tyler Breeze; Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell defeating Gigi Dolin and Zayda Ramier before challenging Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship; Xia Li defeating Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter.