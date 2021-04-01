April 1 (UPI) -- The To All the Boys film series might be getting a spinoff series at Netflix.

Variety reported Wednesday that To All the Boys star Anna Cathcart may reprise Kitty Song Covey in a spinoff TV series.

Netflix is eyeing a half-hour romantic comedy series from Awesomeness Productions and ACE Entertainment. The show would follow Kitty as she goes on her own journey to find love.

The To All the Boys movies are based on the Jenny Han novels. The trilogy of films follows Lara Song Covey (Lana Condor), Kitty's older sister, as she navigates high school and relationships.

Deadline said Han will create, write and executive produce the potential spinoff series. Han and Siobhan Vivian will co-write the pilot script.

Han spoke to Variety in March following the release of the third and final To All the Boys film, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, on Netflix.

"It feels really satisfying to be able to see the story through 'til the end. Because it is three books and when we made the first film, I don't think anybody was thinking that we would get to do all three. I hoped it, obviously, but it's such a privilege to be able to tell the whole story," she said.

Cathcart is also known for playing Dizzy Tremaine in the Descendants movies.