April 1 (UPI) -- AMC announced the initial voice cast for their upcoming animated series Ultra City Smiths. The show will use stop-motion animation from Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, who also produce Robot Chicken and Crossing Swords.

Westworld and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Jimmi Simpson and Dolemite Is My Name star Da'Vine Joy Randolph will play baby doll Detectives David Mills and Gail Johnson, respectively. Mills and Johnson investigate the disappearance of Carpenter K Smith, voiced by Robocop villain and That '70s Show dad Kurtwood Smith, in a city of baby dolls.

Academy Award nominee John C. Reilly voices a character named Donovan Smith and Broadway and Cheers star Bebe Neuwirth plays Lady Andrea the Giant. Big Mouth and Invincible voice Jason Mantzoukas will provide the voice of a TMZ reporter named Tim.

Saturday Night Live cast member Melissa Villasenor will provide the voice of a nun, Sister Mary Margaret. Tim & Eric co-creator will play Ultra City Mayor Kevin de Maximum.

Other cast includes Damon Herriman as Street Hustler Boy, Chris Conrad as Nico Onasis and Hana Mae Lee as Christina. AMC expects to announce more voice cast later.

AMC has ordered six episodes for the first season, which was previously called Mega City Smiths. The show will premiere this Summer.