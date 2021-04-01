April 1 (UPI) -- Dan Stevens is joining the cast of Starz Watergate drama Gaslit in place of Armie Hammer.

Stevens will portray former White House counsel John Dean, a role Hammer was first cast in before he exited the project in January, Variety reported.

Advertisement

Deadline additionally confirmed that Stevens has been cast in Gaslit, citing sources.

TV Line also reported that Stevens is stepping in for Hammer.

Gaslit will follow the untold story of Martha Mitchell, a celebrity Arkansan socialite who was married to Attorney General John Mitchell. The film is based on Slate podcast Slow Burn from creator Leon Neyfakh who is consulting on the film.

Julia Roberts will portray Martha Mitchell, the first person to publicly sound the alarm on President Richard Nixon's involvement in Watergate. Sean Penn will star as John Mitchell, who will be forced to choose between his wife and the president.

Matt Ross (Captain Fantastic, 28 Hotel Rooms) is directing and executive producing. Robbie Pickering (Mr. Robot, Search Party) is serving as showrunner.

Hammer was recently dropped from Cold War thriller The Billion Dollar Spy after the actor was recently accused of sexual assault and for sending graphic messages to several women on social media that described sexual fantasies, including cannibalism.

Hammer has denied the allegations and has also been dropped from agency WME, romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding starring Jennifer Lopez and The Offer from Paramount+ about the making of The Godfather.