April 1 (UPI) -- Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor of Best Friends faced off against their rivals Miro and Kip Sabian in an Arcade Anarchy match on Dynamite.

The main event bout on Wednesday featured classic arcade games being placed around the ringside area.

Cassidy, shortly after the match started, smashed Sabian through the whack-a-mole machine and whacked him with the game's mallet.

Cassidy and Taylor double-teamed Miro and used weapons from the prize table such as a kendo stick. The duo picked up a ringside barricade and ran Miro over with it. Sabian recovered and fought back.

Taylor ripped oped a teddy bear to spill a pile of Legos onto the mat. Sabian was to use the Legos to his advantage by PowerBombing Taylor onto the pile.

Arcade Anarchy also featured the return of Kris Statlander who came back from injury to help deal with Sabian's wife Penelope Ford, who prevented Cassidy from winning the match. Statlander appeared in the prize crane machine to surprise attack Ford and eventually send her crashing through the air hockey table.

Cassidy and Taylor's Best Friends partner Trent also returned. Trent made a grand entrance by having his mom Sue drop him off at the arena in her signature mini van. Trent and Miro battled by his mom's car with Trent spearing Miro through a table.

Taylor won the match for Best Friends after sending Sabian through a table by jumping off the entrance ramp with a Running Powerslam. Best Friends and Statlander shared a hug inside the ring and Sue gave a thumbs up as Dynamite went off the air.

Also on Dynamite, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Anderson and Gallows of The Good Brothers took on Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo of The Lucha Bros and Laredo Kid.

The fast-paced match featured a number of high-flying moves and close pin falls. Omega won the contest for his team after avoiding a Splash from Laredo Kid and nailing him with a V-trigger followed by the One-Winged Angel.

Omega and The Good Brothers were then confronted by Jon Moxley who walked towards them from the entrance ramp. Moxley was joined by AEW World Tag Team Champions Matt and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks to even the odds. Moxley and The Young Bucks entered the ring with Omega and The Good Brothers retreating.

.@JonMoxley is ready for a fight...But, he didn't arrive without his own army. Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/TTiqvUylzr— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 1, 2021

Chris Jericho and his group The Inner Circle returned after they were brutally assaulted weeks ago by MJF and his new crew, The Pinnacle.

MJF attempted to gift The Pinnacle with a personal stylist and an interior decorator to change up the backstage lounge area they took from The Inner Circle. MJF opened the bathroom to find Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz waiting for him. Inner Circle member Jake Hager then blocked the lounge's exit.

The two factions engaged in a massive brawl that took place around the backstage area and lounge room. Santana and Ortiz put Cash Wheeler into an ice bath, Guevara slammed a door into Shawn Spears' head and Jericho placed MJF's face into a toilet before he smashed him through a glass Pepsi machine.

.@The_MJF reveals his gift to #ThePinnacle...However, there was another gift that no one in The Pinnacle was expecting...not even MJF. Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/AUiGoR4X9R— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 1, 2021

Other moments from Dynamite included Christian Cage making his AEW in-ring debut by defeating Frankie Kazarian; QT Marshall ending his exhibition match against Cody Rhodes by punching guest referee Arn Anderson; Marshall leading a rebel group of Nightmare Family members including Aaron Solow, Nick Comoroto and Anthony Ogogo to attack Dustin Rhodes, The Gunn Club and Cody Rhodes before Red Velvet convinced Marshall to stop; Jade Cargill attacking Velvet backstage; Moxley defeating Cezar Bononi; and The Bunny and Nyla Rose defeating AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida and Tay Conti.