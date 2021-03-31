March 31 (UPI) -- Scrubs alum Donald Faison announced on Instagram he has landed a role in The CW's live-action pilot for its Powerpuff Girls reboot.

"I tried so hard not to FLEX but I can't help it. I'm so excited! #powerpuffgirls," Faison wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

His post featured a photo of him next to the animated version of his character, Professor Drake Untonium, a brilliant scientist who created the titular, former child superheroines in his lab.

The new show, written by Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier, was announced in August.

It follows Blossom (Chloe Bennet), Bubbles (Dove Cameron) and Buttercup (Yana Perreault,) who are now disillusioned twentysomethings.

The original animated show ran on Cartoon Network in the 1990s and early '00s. It was rebooted by the network, with new episodes airing from 2016 to 2019.