March 31 (UPI) -- William Petersen, Jorja Fox and Wallace Langham have signed on to star in the police procedural CSI: Vegas, CBS announced Wednesday.

They will once again play Gil Grissom, Sara Sidle and David Hodges.

The actors played the characters in the original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, which ran on the network from 2000 to 2015 and spawned several spinoffs.

CBS is billing Vegas as a sequel series for the flagship show. Its ensemble will also include Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez and Mandeep Dhillon.

"I'm excited to be bringing back the CSI franchise to all our fans who have been so loyal to us for all these years," producer Jerry Bruckheimer said in a statement. "And to be back in Las Vegas where it all started over 20 years ago makes it even more special. We've enjoyed working on this project with CBS and look forward to welcoming back Billy, Jorja and Wallace as they join a new group of talented actors in CSI: Vegas."