March 31 (UPI) -- Danielle Harris and Brian Austin Green will guest star in new episodes of The Conners Season 3.

The show's official Twitter account confirmed Tuesday that Harris, 43, and Green, 47, will appear on the ABC series.

"We're so excited to have Brian Austin Green (@withBAGpod) and Danielle Harris (@halloweengal) guest starring on #TheConners this season!" the show tweeted alongside stills of Harris and Green.

The Conners is a sequel and spinoff to the series Roseanne, which originally aired for nine seasons from 1988 to 1996. Harris played Molly Tilden, the Conners' neighbor and a high school rival to Darlene (Sara Gilbert), in Season 5 of Roseanne.

Harris will reprise Molly in one episode of The Conners airing April 7. The episode will show Molly (Harris) and Darlene (Gilbert) reconnect and become close.

Green will play Jeff, a "quirky, free spirit traveler who lives out of his van," in two upcoming episodes.

In addition, Candice Bergen will return as Barb, the sharp-tongued mother of Ben (Jay R. Ferguson). She will reprise the character in two new episodes.

The Conners is in the midst of its third season. A member of the show's technical crew died on set this month after having a fatal medical event.