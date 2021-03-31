March 31 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon has pulled two episodes of its animated comedy series SpongeBob SquarePants.

The network confirmed Wednesday to NBC News that one episode of the show will no longer air in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, while another had inappropriate content for children.

The Season 12 episode "Kwarantined Crab" was pulled due to "sensitivities surrounding the global, real-world pandemic," Nickelodeon EVP of communications David Bittler said.

In "Kwarantined Crab," a health inspector finds a case of the "Clam Flu" in the Krusty Krab restaurant and quarantines the people inside. Those believed to have the virus are shunned and put in a freezer.

News of the removal follows increased anti-Asian violence in the United States. Reports of hate crimes targeting Asian Americans have surged since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, Nickelodeon confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that it pulled the Season 3 episode "Mid-Life Crustacean" in 2018.

In "Mid-Life Crustacean," SpongeBob, Patrick and Mr. Krabs break into a woman's house and steal her underwear during a night out.

"'Mid-Life Crustacean' has been out of rotation since 2018, following a standards review in which we determined some story elements were not kid-appropriate," Bittler said.

The two episodes will no longer stream on Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video.