March 30 (UPI) -- WWE announced on Tuesday that NXT will be moving from Wednesday nights to Tuesday nights on the USA Network starting on April 13 as part of a multi-year extension for the weekly show.

NXT will start to air every Tuesday at 8 p.m. EDT. NXT came to USA Network in September 2019 to give WWE its third televised program along with Raw and SmackDown.

The show has averaged 847,000 total viewers in 2020. The deal continues the relationship between WWE and NBCUniversal with the WWE Network now on streaming service Peacock in the United States and with Raw airing on the USA Network every Monday at 8 p.m. EDT.

New episodes of NXT will be available on Peacock in the United States the day after it airs. The show will continue to film at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Fla.

NXT has its own set of championships and unique superstars including NXT Champion Finn Balor, NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai, Adam Cole, Karrion Kross, NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart, North American Champion Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae and more.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Bray Wyatt, Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, The Street Profits, King Corbin, United States Champion Riddle and other WWE stars first got their start in NXT.

"We are thrilled to continue WWE and NBCUniversal's longstanding partnership with the extension of NXT on USA Network. The move to Tuesdays provides a new opportunity for us to grow the NXT brand and enables our partner, USA Network, to continue to build its strong portfolio of sports and entertainment programming," Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, WWE executive vice president, global talent strategy and development said in a statement.

NXT on Tuesdays takes the show away from direct competition with AEW Dynamite from All Elite Wrestling, which airs on TNT every Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT.