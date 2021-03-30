March 30 (UPI) -- Jordan Fisher has joined the cast of The Flash Season 7.

Variety reported Tuesday that Fisher, 26, will play Bart Allen, aka Impulse, on the CW series.

Bart is the future son of Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), aka the Flash, and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton). The character is said to be "the fastest teenager on the planet."

Season 7 will show Barry (Gustin) and Iris (Patton) try to steer Bart (Fisher) away from his "wildly impulsive behavior" and teach him patience. Together, the family must try to stop their biggest threat yet.

Barry and Iris previously met their future daughter, Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy), aka XS, in Season 5.

Deadline confirmed Fisher's casting and said the actor will first appear as Bart in The Flash's special 150th episode.

The Flash is based on the DC Comics character of the same name, created by Gardner Fox and Harry Lampert. The show takes place in the Arrowverse, the same universe as the CW series Arrow.

Fisher is an actor, singer and dancer known for playing Seacat in the Teen Beach movies and Holden Dippledorf on Liv and Maddie. He recently starred in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.