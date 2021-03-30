March 30 (UPI) -- Disney+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the animated series Tuesday.

Advertisement

The preview introduces the titular Bad Batch, the members of Clone Force 99. The group consists of Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, Hunter and Echo, elite and experimental clones who were first introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Dee Bradley Baker voices the members of Clone Force 99 and other characters in the series. The show also features Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, Stephen Stanton as Grand Moff Tarkin and Andrew Kishino as Saw Gerrera.

The Bad Batch is a sequel and spinoff to The Clone Wars, which ended in May 2020 after seven seasons.

Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars) will executive produce the new series with Athena Portillo, Brad Rau and Jennifer Corbett, who will also serve as head writer.

The Bad Batch will premiere with a special 70-minute episode May 4 on Star Wars Day. Subsequent episodes will stream on Fridays, beginning May 7.