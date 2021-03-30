March 30 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Shadow and Bone.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the fantasy series Tuesday featuring Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, an orphan and soldier who learns she is a Grisha, a person with the ability to manipulate the elements.

The preview shows Alina (Li) discover her power to summon light and go to train with the Grisha, led by the Darkling (Ben Barnes). The Darkling wants Alina to help him destroy the Fold, a growing area of darkness filled with monsters.

The series co-stars Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Amita Suman as Inej Ghafa, Kit Young as Jesper Fahey and Archie Renaux as Malyen "Mal" Oretsec.

Netflix released first-look photos for the show in January.

Shadow and Bone is based on Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows, two novels in Leigh Bardugo's Grishaverse book series.

Shadow and Bone premieres April 23 on Netflix.