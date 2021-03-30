March 30 (UPI) -- Lil Rel Howery recalled how badly the first prank went in his new movie Bad Trip while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The comedian stars in the Netflix film with Eric Andre and Tiffany Haddish. Howery told Kimmel on Monday that the worst moment came on the first day during the first prank as himself and Andre were connected together down below with a finger trap.

The duo walked into a barber shop asking for scissors as part of the prank before they were chased away.

"They sent us to the wrong barbershop so our security wasn't even in there. I don't know what this brother was talking about before we came in the shop because the energy, it felt like he was like, 'Hey man, let somebody walk in here with their things connected. See what I do.' Like it felt like he had that conversation with somebody," Howery said before describing the barber's reaction.

"He got crazy, started looking for a gun. He couldn't find it, that's what he told us, he grabbed the knife and chased us out the barbershop," Howery said.

Howery mentioned how the barber was totally fine with the prank after learning that it was for a movie. The prank also led to Haddish being in the film as she asked to be included after hearing what happened.

Howery also discussed his love of comedy albums and how he is a fan of Eddie Murphy, but has yet to meet the comedy legend.

"He just did a movie with one of my best friends Jermaine Fowler. I don't know why I haven't met Eddie Murphy yet. I've met his kids, his ex-wife. I ain't met Eddie Murphy," he said.