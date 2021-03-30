March 30 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of The Kominsky Method Season 3.

The streaming service shared first look photos Monday for the show's third and final season.

Advertisement

The photos feature a reunion between Sandy Kominsky (Michael Douglas) and his ex-wife, Ruth (Kathleen Turner). The pair are also seen with their daughter, Mindy (Sarah Baker).

The Kominsky Method follows Sandy (Douglas), an aging actor and acting coach, as he navigates the challenges of growing older.

In addition, Sandy's life becomes more complicated when his ex-wife (Turner) comes to Los Angeles to spend time with Mindy (Baker) and her boyfriend, Martin (Paul Reiser).

Season 3 will be the first without Alan Arkin, who played Sandy's friend Norman Newlander.

Douglas and Turner previously starred together in the 1980s films Romancing the Stone, The Jewel of the Nile and War of the Roses.

The Kominsky Method is created by Chuck Lorre (The Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men). Season 3 will premiere May 28 on Netflix.

"The Kominsky Method has been a true passion project for me and it's been an incredible experience to see the warm response from both audiences and critics," Lorre said in July. "I'm excited to wrap up the story with this final chapter."