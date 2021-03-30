March 30 (UPI) -- American Gods won't return for a fourth season.

Deadline reported Monday that Starz has canceled the fantasy series after three seasons.

Advertisement

American Gods is based on the Neil Gaiman novel of the same name. The series starred Ricky Whittle as Shadow Moon, Ian McShane as Mr. Wednesday and Emily Brown as Laura Moon.

Variety confirmed the show's cancellation.

"American Gods will not return for a fourth season. Everyone at Starz is grateful to the dedicated cast and crew, and our partners at Fremantle who brought author and executive producer Neil Gaiman's ever-relevant story to life that speaks to the cultural climate of our country," a Starz rep said.

News of the cancellation comes a little over a week after the show's Season 3 finale. Entertainment Weekly said multiplatform viewership declined 65 percent from Season 1 to Season 3.

Sources said there are discussions about an event series or a TV movie to wrap up the series.

Gaiman also has the series Good Omens at Amazon Prime Video. The author is also working on a Netflix adaptation of his comic book series The Sandman starring Tom Sturridge and Gwendoline Christie.