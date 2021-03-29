March 29 (UPI) -- Star Wars television series Obi-Wan Kenobi will begin production in April, Disney+ announced on Monday alongside the show's cast.

Ewan McGregor will be returning to reprise his role as Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi along with Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader.

The Disney+ series takes place 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Deborah Chow (The Mandalorian) is serving as director.

Kumail Nanjiani, Joel Edgerton, Moses Ingram, Bonnie Piesse, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie also star.

McGregor is also executive producing along with Chow, Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan and writer Joby Harold.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is the latest Star Wars series set to hit Disney+. The company previously announced plans to release roughly 10 Star Wars shows in the coming years.

A new series based around bounty hunter Boba Fett titled The Book of Boba Fett is coming to Disney+ in December 2021.