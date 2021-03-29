March 29 (UPI) -- Married to Medicine star Dr. Contessa Metcalfe says Toya Bush-Harris started their feud.

The television personality explained on Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live why she hasn't resolved her issues with Bush-Harris, her Married to Medicine co-star.

Metcalfe and Bush-Harris initially clashed in Season 7, which premiered in September 2019. On WWHL, Metcalfe said their feud started after Bush-Harris called her husband a name, which she said prompted her to call Bush-Harris' husband the same.

"She first called my husband a [expletive], and my rebuke of that was, 'Well, your husband is the definition of a [expletive].' So she actually started it. If you will watch all these things, she actually continues to start it," Metcalfe said.

"I'll be honest with you, there's a different Toya on camera and all. She seems fine, I've seen her for an entire year, and it wasn't until we showed up at that event that she decided that she had a problem again," she added.

Metcalfe said Bush-Harris "can't maintain" the peace.

"She just gets mad all over again, and nothing happens. So that's why I'm kind of over it," Metcalfe said.

"We went to LA together," she added. "You're still mad? What you mad about?"

Last week's episode of Married to Medicine Season 8 showed new cast member Anila Sajja try to bring Metcalfe and Bush-Harris together.

"You're trying to make peace with somebody who enjoys war with me," Metcalfe said on the show.

On WWHL, Metcalfe and her Married to Medicine co-star Dr. Heavenly Kimes were asked to say positive things about Bush-Harris. Metcalfe said Bush-Harris' best quality as a wife is that she takes care of her kids.

In addition, Metcalfe said her favorite thing about Bush-Harris' home is that it's on the market and "about to be someone else's."

Married to Medicine follows a group of women in the Atlanta medical community. The series airs Sundays on Bravo.