"Lucifer," starring Tom Ellis, returns May 28 on Netflix. Photo courtesy of Netflix

March 29 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Monday that the second half of Lucifer's fifth season would premiere May 28. This comes nine months after the first half premiered Aug. 21, 2020 on Netflix.

Lucifer cast member D.B. Woodside, who plays the angel Amenadiel, shared his excitement on Twitter.

Advertisement When @LuciferNetflix announces that Season 5B will be available on @netflix 5/28! pic.twitter.com/YpxoM9PfGU— DB Woodside (@dbwofficial) March 29, 2021

The show stars Tom Ellis as the Devil who comes to Los Angeles, Calif. It is based on the Neil Gaiman comic books from DC.

Season 5 introduced Lucifer's twin brother, Michael, whom Ellis also plays. Michael stepped in for Lucifer in L.A. when Lucifer returned to Hell. Netflix split the season in half due to COVID-19 delays.

The first three seasons of Lucifer aired on Fox from 2016 - 2018. After Fox canceled the show, Netflix renewed it.

Netflix previously announced it renewed Lucifer for a sixth season. The sixth season will be Lucifer's last.

The show will add cast members Merrin Dungey and Brianna Hildebrand for the final season. They join Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Aimee Garcia, Scarlett Estevez and Rachael Harris in the Lucifer cast.