March 29 (UPI) -- Ice-T says Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime will crossover at least "a couple times."

The 63-year-old actor and rapper discussed reuniting with his former SVU co-star Christopher Meloni in an interview with Today published Monday.

Ice-T plays Det. Odafin Tutuola on SVU, which is in the midst of its 22nd season on NBC. Meloni, who played Det. Elliot Stabler in the first 12 seasons of SVU, will reprise the character in Organized Crime, a spinoff that premieres Thursday.

In the interview, Ice-T said fans won't be disappointed by the reunion. The first part of the crossover will be told Thursday on SVU and will continue in the Organized Crime premiere.

"It's like good old times; it's fun. You won't be disappointed," Ice-T said.

"I've been friends with Chris for years," he added. "Even though he's been gone, I stay in touch with him. So when it was time for him to come back, we knocked out the scenes like old times. It's going to be far more emotional for the fans, 'cause they haven't had contact with him since. I have."

NBC teased a crossover this month with a video that shows Stabler (Meloni) explaining his exit from the Special Victims Unit to Tutuola (Ice-T).

"Look, when I left SVU, I know I didn't handle that well," Stabler says.

"You didn't handle it at all," Tutuola responds. "We worked side by side for 10 years, man."

Meloni shared photos with Ice-T and Mariska Hargitay, who plays Det. Olivia Benson on SVU, on set last week.

Organized Crime co-stars Dylan McDermott, Tamara Taylor and Danielle Moné Truitt. The series is created and executive produced by Dick Wolf.