March 29 (UPI) -- Amanda Gorman reflected on the past year while appearing on Good Morning America on Monday.

Gorman was asked by GMA host Robin Roberts what were some of the biggest things she has learned about herself over the last year.

"What I've learned is actually, the size of the stage doesn't necessarily matter. It's about the people that you reach," Gorman said.

"So, for example, to me, it's just as important to speak at an inauguration as it is still for me to see these moments where young students are in their classrooms reading the poem, or you have parents reciting it to their families," she continued.

Gorman is the first National Youth Poet Laureate and is the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history. She read her poem The Hill We Climb during President Joe Biden's inauguration.

"Even as my microphone grows, I'm still so tied to the smaller spaces that my poetry gets shared in and I'm learning that's something that will never change for me," Gorman said on GMA.

Gorman recently spoke with Oprah Winfrey about her literary heroes and The Hill We Climb in the latest episode of The Oprah Conversation, which is available on Apple TV+.