March 26 (UPI) -- Disney+ is bringing Emilio Estevez back to its streaming service in Mighty Ducks: Game Changers -- the latest TV series based on a hit movie. While waiting for the next episode of the weekly series you can catch up on some of these classic TV series based on hit movies.

Scream -- Netflix

In 1996, Scream breathed new life into horror movies by portraying characters who knew they were in a horror movie. The idea transcended generations with Scream 4 and the upcoming fifth Scream movie. MTV's TV series tackled the genre of horror TV shows, thanks to Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story and others. An all-new crop of teenagers had to navigate the modern world of horror based on Kevin Williamson and Wes Craven's movies.

Stargate SG-1 -- Netflix, Hulu

In the 1994 movie Stargate, Kurt Russell and James Spader led a team through a portal to an ancient Egyptian world. The Showtime/Sci-Fi Channel series cast Richard Dean Anderson and Michael Shanks in the roles, leading a team to other planets via the stargate. The show was such a hit that 10 seasons weren't enough. They also spun it off in Stargate: Atlantis and Stargate Universe.

Hannibal/Clarice -- Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and CBS

Would you believe they could do Hannibal the Cannibal on network television? First, the 2013 NBC series Hannibal got away with adapting Red Dragon for three seasons. The show also got away with killings arguably more graphic than any of the movies. This year's Clarice follows Jodie Foster's Silence of the Lambs character, now played by Rebecca Breeds, solving more grizzly murders.

Teen Wolf -- Amazon Prime and Hulu

The 1985 movie Teen Wolf was a comedy starring Michael J. Fox. In 2011, MTV reinvented the premise as a serious horror show. These teen wolves didn't play air guitar on the top of a moving van. They had life-or-death struggles with other monsters and love triangles like other teen horror shows such as The Vampire Diaries. The show also made stars of teen wolf Scott McCall's (Tyler Posey) allies, Dylan O'Brien and Tyler Hoechlin.

The Odd Couple -- Hulu

The 1968 Jack Lemmon-Walter Matthau movie (based on Neil Simon's play) had an even longer life as a TV sitcom in 1970. Tony Randall played neat freak Felix Unger and Jack Klugman played slob Oscar Madison, bickering every week. Their show lasted five seasons and inspired a recent remake starring Matthew Perry and Thomas Lennon, which lasted three. Lemmon and Mattheau reprised their roles in a 1998 movie sequel.

Parenthood -- Hulu, Peacock, IMDB

The 1989 Ron Howard ensemble film became a TV show twice. The 1990 sitcom was short-lived, but the 2010 drama about an entirely different family fared much better. The Braverman family ensemble included Peter Krause, Lauren Graham, Dax Shepard, Monica Potter, Mae Whitman, Erika Christensen, Sam Jaeger, Max Burkholder, Bonnie Bedelia and Craig T. Nelson. Audiences followed the extended Braverman family trials and tribulations for six seasons.

Friday Night Lights -- Hulu

The 2004 movie was based on a true story of the Odessa, Texas, high school football team. The 2006 series depicted the Dillon Panthers and launched the careers of Michael B. Jordan, Taylor Kitsch and Jesse Plemons. The team may have been fictional, but the struggles of teen players and coach Eric Taylor (Kyle Chandler) resonated with viewers for five seasons.

Westworld -- HBO

The 1973 Michael Crichton movie depicted theme park robots running amok and turning on the humans. The 2016 series, created by Jonah Nolan and Lisa Joy, gave the robot park hosts much more personality and made them sympathetic. Westworld spent the first two seasons in the theme park with hosts gaining sentience and rebelling against abusive humans. Season 3 explored the hosts in the world of the future, and more seasons are coming to HBO.

Fargo -- Hulu

The Coen brothers' 1996 film won Oscars for star Frances McDormand and the Coens' screenplay. Noah Hawley created the FX series in the world of Fargo without making a direct sequel. Each season depicts a new crime in a different era in the Midwest, with a different ensemble cast of quirky characters. The four seasons so far have spanned the 1950s to modern day.

Buffy, the Vampire Slayer -- Amazon Prime and Hulu

The 1992 movie wasn't a huge hit, but the title was memorable enough to make it a cult favorite. Screenwriter Joss Whedon developed it as a television series in 1997, starring Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy. She moved to Sunnydale, Calif., where she met new friends and battled new monsters, while still dealing with teenage troubles. Over seven seasons, Buffy covered the horrors of high school, college and early adulthood.

MASH -- Hulu

Robert Altman's 1970 movie was a classic about U.S. Army doctors finding moments of levity during the Korean War. The 1972 TV adaptation became a staple of television. TV's MASH set records for running 11 seasons (longer than the Korean War lasted) and boasting the most watched TV finale of the time. It also launched spinoffs such as After MASH and Trapper John, M.D.

Cobra Kai -- Netflix

This streaming series, based on the Karate Kid movies, is probably why movie stars are more open to reprising their roles in TV series now. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka returned to reignite the teenage rivalry between Johnny Lawrence (Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Macchio). Eventually, sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove) and love triangle subject Ali (Elisabeth Shue) returned, too. Cobra Kai isn't just reliving The Karate Kid glory -- it's a legitimately gripping drama about growing up and the new generation of karate kids.