March 26 (UPI) -- Luke Gulbranson says he's "happy" about his ex-girlfriend Hannah Berner's engagement.

The television personality discussed Berner's engagement to Des Bishop during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Gulbranson and Berner co-star on the Bravo reality series Summer House. The pair confirmed their split during the Season 4 reunion, which aired in May 2020.

Berner got engaged to Bishop on Valentine's Day in February. The couple started dating in July 2020 after meeting on Instagram.

On WWHL, Gulbranson was asked what he thinks of Berner's engagement.

"I was excited for her in July when I found out about Des, and I'm still happy for her and excited," Gulbranson said.

"I don't talk to Hannah -- haven't tried to talk to her. But I'm happy for her," he added.

Gulbranson was then asked if he saw anything in Season 4 where he was possibly leading on Berner during their relationship.

"I definitely think there were things that I did that could have led her on," Gulbranson said. "I also know that she never communicated some things with me on how she felt, and I did communicate with her."

"At the end of the day, I know my actions could have led her on, but I also know that sometimes you can tell somebody your truth. How they want to take it is how they're going to take it," he added.

Gulbranson appeared on WWHL with his Summer House co-star Paige DeSorbo, who addressed her future with Carl Radke.

"I never say never with Carl," DeSorbo said.

Summer House follows a group of friends who share a summer house in Montauk. The series co-stars Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Amanda Batula, Danielle Olivera and Ciara Miller.