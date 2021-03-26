March 26 (UPI) -- Modern Family alum Eric Stonestreet is set to host a new, unscripted competition series on Fox titled Domino Masters.

The series will feature sixteen teams of domino enthusiasts going head-to-head for a cash prize, trophy and the title of domino masters.

The teams will be given a theme and custom elements to incorporate into their domino topples and chain reactions every episode. The teams who impress the judges get to progress to the next round until the finale.

Domino Masters comes from in-house studio Fox Alternative Entertainment, which is behind The Masked Singer, The Masked Dancer, I Can See Your Voice, Name That Tune and Cherries Wild.

The new show will premiere in the 2021-2022 season on Fox.

"This is very exciting! I can't wait to walk nervously around the competitor's dominos with my size 12 shoes," Stonestreet said on Twitter.

"Over the past year, fans of dominoes and chain reaction games took their creativity and passion to social media platforms, with outrageous and extraordinary displays, reimagining these classic games and introducing them to a whole new audience," Rob Wade, president, alternative entertainment and specials at Fox, said in a statement. "Domino Masters will take this passion to a whole new level in a truly original format. And Eric is the perfect host to harness the fun and excitement, as viewers witness true artists creating some of the most innovative domino topples ever envisioned."

Stonestreet famously portrayed Cameron on Modern Family, a role that earned him two Emmy Awards.