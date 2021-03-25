March 25 (UPI) -- Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly agreed to settle their differences in an unsanctioned match on WWE NXT.

The former Undisputed Era teammates turned rivals met face-to-face on Wednesday with NXT general manager William Regal. The grapplers were surrounded by a security team.

Regal, upset at how Cole and O'Reilly's rivalry has gotten out of control with police getting involved last week, suggested the unsanctioned match. O'Reilly is still not medically cleared to compete and NXT will not be held responsible for any injuries they suffer during the bout.

Cole and O'Reilly got into a war of words before they signed on the dotted line. Cole said that he didn't need The Undisputed Era and the group wouldn't be relevant without him.

"I grew up man. I started to take some accountability for my actions. We became stars, but only one of us became a better person. I sold my soul for the Undisputed Era and I want it back," O'Reilly said.

The security team had to separate Cole and O'Reilly as they rushed after each other and flipped over the table. Cole vs. O'Reilly will take place on night two of NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver, which takes place over two nights on April 7 and April 8.

Also on WWE NXT, Karrion Kross took on former NXT Tag Team Champion Oney Lorcan. Kross injured Lorcan's partner Danny Burch last week, causing Regal to strip Lorcan and Burch of the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Lorcan fought hard against Kross, delivering a number of hard chops to his chest. Kross weathered the storm and later won the match by striking Lorcan in the back of the head.

Kross, who will be facing Finn Balor for the NXT Championship at night two of TakeOver: Stand and Deliver, addressed The Prince who later entered the ring.

Balor said that he has discovered Kross' weakness, stating that he is too driven by emotion. The two grapplers then stared each other down inside the ring. Kross remains undefeated in one-on-one matches.

Raquel González and Dakota Kai teamed up once again to battle NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai and Zoey Stark. González will be facing Shirai for her title at night one of NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver.

González took over the bout and took Stark out with a One-Arm Powerbomb. González picked up Stark a second time, kicked Shirai down to the ringside area, and delivered a second One-Arm Powerbomb to Stark to win the match.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Bronson Reed defeating LA Knight; United Kingdom Champion Walter defeating Drake Maverick due to referee stoppage in decisive fashion; Walter accepting a challenge from Tommaso Ciampa after Ciampa was attacked by Walter's group Imperium; NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon successfully defending their titles against Mercedes Martinez and Aliyah; and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin defeating Kushida.

Devlin was confronted by fellow Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar. Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels came down the entrance ramp and tossed a ladder into the ring, a suggestion that Devlin and Escobar find out who the real Cruiserweight Champion is by having a ladder match.