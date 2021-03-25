March 25 (UPI) -- Karol G discussed her love for the Backstreet Boys and her new album titled KG0516 while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon asked the singer on Wednesday about growing up in Colombia and being a fan of the boy band.

Advertisement

"In Colombia we knew them a lot. It was because my family and my family's mother lived here in the United States and they started sending me tapes, VHS about them," Karol G said.

"And I was like so in love with Nick, the blond one. He was so hot!" she continued about Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter.

Fallon asked the Latin artist if the Backstreet Boys are aware that she is a fan of theirs.

"I don't know, but, hey, you know what Backstreet Boys? Karol G is a huge fan of you," she said.

Karol G's KG0516 will be released on Friday. She performed her song "El Barco" from the album on The Tonight Show.

Karol G, for the performance, was featured standing in a virtual boat that was drifting in the water.