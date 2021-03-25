March 25 (UPI) -- Bo Burnham is set to portray NBA legend Larry Bird in HBO's upcoming series on the Los Angeles Lakers.

The series will follow the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, a team that won multiple championships. The untitled show is based on the book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s by Jeff Pearlman.

Bird and his Boston Celtics were major rivals to the Los Angeles Lakers during this time.

Burnham joins a cast that includes John C. Reilly as Lakers owner Jerry Buss, Sally Field as mother Jessie Buss, Adrien Brody as coach Pat Riley, Jason Clarke as NBA legend Jerry West, Quincy Isaiah as NBA legend and former Lakers star Magic Johnson and Solomon Hughes as NBA legend and former Lakers star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Gaby Hoffmann as Claire Rothman, Hadley Robinson as Jeanie Buss, DeVaughn Nixon as Norm Nixon, Molly Gordon as Linda Zafrani, Rob Morgan as Earvin Johnson Sr., Spencer Garrett as Chick Hearn, Kirk Bovill as Donald Sterling, Delante Desouza as Michael Cooper, Stephen Adly Guirgis as Frank Mariani, Tamera Tomakili as Earletha 'Cookie' Kelly and Joey Brooks as Lon Rosen also star.

The project is being written and executive produced by Max Borenstein. Adam McKay directed the pilot and is also serving as an executive producer along with Jim Hecht, who co-wrote the story.

Burnham last starred in Promising Young Woman and wrote and directed 2018's Eighth Grade.