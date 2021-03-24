March 24 (UPI) -- FX has announced it renewed Snowfall, its drama starring Damson Idris, for a fifth season.

"Snowfall has come into its own as one of the best dramas on TV, its quality and audience growth is a remarkable achievement for a show in its fourth season," said Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment, in a statement Tuesday.

"Damson Idris and our entire cast continue to deliver outstanding performances every episode."

Created by the late John Singleton, Eric Amadio and showrunner Dave Andron, the series is set in 1980s Los Angeles and airs Wednesday nights.

Season 4 is set to wrap up on FX April 21.

"The demand for crack cocaine is high, and while our crew of dealers led by Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) are benefitting greatly from the rising tide of addiction, they are also starting to become aware of the damage the drug is doing to the people and to the place they love," a synopsis said.

Idris celebrated the renewal on Twitter.

"For John," he tweeted, alongside a wineglass emoji and a link to a media report about the news.