March 24 (UPI) -- The HBO supernatural drama series, The Nevers, is set to debut on April 11.

The first six episodes of the show will premiere on consecutive Sundays and stream on HBO Max.

The second six episodes of Season 1 will run at a later date.

Set in 1896 London, the show stars Olivia Williams, Laura Donnelly, Ann Skelly, Tom Riley, James Norton, Ben Chaplin, Nick Frost, Pip Torrens and Denis O'Hare.

"Victorian London is rocked to its foundations by a supernatural event which gives certain people -- mostly women -- abnormal abilities, from the wondrous to the disturbing," a synopsis said.

"But no matter their particular 'turns,' all who belong to this new underclass are in grave danger. It falls to mysterious, quick-fisted widow Amalia True and brilliant young inventor Penance Adair to protect and shelter these gifted 'orphans.' To do so, they will have to face the brutal forces determined to annihilate their kind.