March 24 (UPI) -- Model Kaia Gerber, the 19-year-old daughter of celebrity couple Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, has signed on for a role in Season 10 of American Horror Story.

"Very excited to announce that Kaia Gerber is joining the American Horror Story family," Ryan Murphy, the show's co-creator, wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

Murphy did not say what character Gerber will play on the series.

He announced last week that Season 10 of his FX anthology series will be called Double Feature.

The words: "Two horrifying stories... one season. One by the sea... one by the sand," scrolled across an ocean beach in a video Murphy posted on social media.

The post also gave the supernatural-themed project's location as Provincetown, Mass.

The writer-producer previously announced this season's cast will include Macaulay Culkin and Leslie Grossman.

Franchise veterans Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Lily Rabe and Finn Wittrock are also expected to return for the new season.

Season 9 of AHS, subtitled 1984, aired in 2019.