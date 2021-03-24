March 24 (UPI) -- Raven-Symoné is set to star in a new one-hour pilot ordered by HGTV titled What Not To Design, which is based on TLC's What Not To Wear.

Raven-Symoné will be joined by a team of experts that includes designer Nina Ferrer and craftsman James Worsham as they overhaul home design disasters.

Advertisement

The group will meet with homeowners who are in a style rut and decide which items to keep, toss and sell online. Rooms are then emptied of everything including carpet, drapes and wallpaper.

"Style mistakes are not confined to clothing. Bad design prevents people from living well and truly enjoying their homes. My team and I are determined to show what to do -- and what not to do -- to create beautiful spaces," Raven-Symoné said in a statement.

"To call these homes eclectic would be kind. We're going to give families a clean slate and show them how to style their new space and apply the 'to-do' and 'not-to-do' list to the rest of the house," she continued.

The pilot is being produced by BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm.

Raven-Symoné is best known for starring in The Cosby Show, That's So Raven and for appearing on The View.