March 24 (UPI) -- Comedy-drama series The Kominsky Method will return for a third and final season in May.

Season 3 will premiere May 28 on Netflix, the streaming service announced Wednesday.

The final season will feature Michael Douglas as Sandy Kominsky, Sarah Baker as Sandy's daughter, Mindy, and Kathleen Turner as Sandy's ex-wife, Ruth. The season will be the first without Alan Arkin, who played Sandy's friend Norman Newlander.

Douglas and Turner previously starred together in the 1980s films Romancing the Stone, The Jewel of the Nile and War of the Roses.

The Kominsky Method follows Sandy (Douglas), an aging actor and acting coach, as he navigates the challenges of growing older. Season 3 will deal with "money, death, love, murder, and dreams coming true," according to Netflix.

In addition, Sandy's life becomes more complicated when his ex-wife (Turner) comes to Los Angeles to spend time with Mindy (Baker) and her boyfriend, Martin (Paul Reiser).

Lisa Edelstein, Emily Osment, Graham Rogers and Haley Joel Osment will reprise their guest-starring roles.

The Kominsky Method is created by Chuck Lorre (The Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men).

"The Kominsky Method has been a true passion project for me and it's been an incredible experience to see the warm response from both audiences and critics," Lorre said July after the show was renewed for a third and final season. "I'm excited to wrap up the story with this final chapter."