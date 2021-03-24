March 24 (UPI) -- Chelsea Handler discussed wanting to make people laugh during the COVID-19 pandemic with her latest comedy special Evolution while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon applauded Evolution on Tuesday for how Handler was able to film it during the pandemic and for how she tackled subjects such as the death of her brother, while still adding in comedy.

"I wanted so badly to contribute during this time. We're going through like the worst thing any of us have ever collectively experienced together as an entire global community. And to be able to put that out, I was like I just want to make people feel," Handler said.

"Not only just laugh but I want them to be seen. I want people to feel seen. I want people to know that they're not alone and none of us is alone. We all are experiencing things and it's just, it's good to remind people that everyone has pain, has trauma, has all that. And you can still get through it and be happy again," she continued.

Chelsea Handler: Evolution is available on HBO Max.

The comedian also played Wheel of Opinions where she gave her opinions on randomly generated topics which included goatees, legalizing mushrooms and a frozen margarita vs. a margarita on the rocks.