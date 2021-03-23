"Chicago Fire" star David Eigenberg said he may return for the "Sex and the City" sequel series, "And Just Like That," if the schedules can be worked out. Photo courtesy of NBC

March 23 (UPI) -- David Eigenberg said he might join HBO Max's planned Sex and the City sequel series, And Just Like That, if it doesn't interfere with his shooting schedule for NBC's Chicago Fire.

"Obviously, my heart and my soul lie here and we're seeing what will happen," Eigenberg told reporters on an NBCUniversal Zoom call Tuesday.

Advertisement

"There have been some discussions and it looks like our hiatus could possibly line up with their start, but they'd have to fully understand that this show comes first. So, I would say there is a good possibility that I may reunite with a wonderful colleague there in New York City, Cynthia Nixon."

HBO Max announced in January that it had booked most of the original cast, including Nixon (Miranda), Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte), to reprise their roles in And Just Like that.

Eigenberg played Miranda's boyfriend/husband Steve for Seasons 2 through 6 of Sex and the City, which initially ran 1998 to 2004 and was followed by two movies.

He has played Lt. Christopher Herrmann on Chicago Fire since 2012.