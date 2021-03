"The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" star Sebastian Stan arrives on the red carpet at the "I, Tonya" New York premiere on November 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- The Falcon and The Winter Soldier became the most watched series premiere ever on Disney+ during its opening weekend, the streaming service announced on Tuesday.

The new Marvel series is also the most watched title overall during the same time period globally on Disney+.

The premiere episode joins the first episode of fellow Marvel series WandaVision and the first episode of Star Wars spinoff The Mandalorian Season 2, as having the most watched opening weekends for a Disney+ original series.

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprised their roles as Falcon and Winter Soldier, respectively on the series, which was kicked off on Friday.

The duo will embark on another global adventure and take on a new threat led by Zemo (Daniel BrĂ¼l).

The series also features Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter and Wyatt Russell as John Walker. Kari Skogland directs the six-episode series with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer.