March 23 (UPI) -- Andy Cohen discussed his upcoming series For Real: The Story of Reality TV and how former stars of The Bachelor talk about producer involvement while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

For Real: The Story of Reality TV will feature Cohen exploring the history and impact of reality television while touching on pivotal themes and moments. The seven-part limited series premieres Thursday at 9 p.m. EDT on E!

"You know, lot of great ideas in reality TV. Lot of maybe not-so-great ideas," Cohen told Fallon on Monday about the series and said he spoke with former reality television stars from shows such as The Swan and Kid Nation.

"We talk to Molly and Jason who fell in love on The Bachelor and they really sang like canaries about producer involvement and enhancement on that show. I found it very interesting and surprising," Cohen said, referring to Bachelor alums Jason and Molly Mesnick.

Cohen also showed Fallon the correct way to pronounce Khloé Kardashian's name.

"It's Klo-ay. There is a little accent over the name," Cohen said before describing how he received confirmation about how to pronounce her name during an interview with the Kardashian family.

"I walked in, I go, Klo-ay and the other women go, 'Excuse me?' And Kris said, 'Yeah, that's actually how it's pronounced," Cohen recalled.

Cohen played One-Second Reality TV Quiz with Fallon, which tasked both talk show hosts with identifying random reality television shows based off of one-second video clips.

Fallon won the game after last correctly identifying Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Fallon hosted The Tonight Show with a live studio audience for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started. The partial crowd included first responders and healthcare workers.

"Please just give me a minute to soak up this audience. I've never been so excited to do a show for 58 people in my entire life," Fallon said.