March 22 (UPI) -- Netflix has added seven actors to the cast of The Witcher Season 2.

Deadline confirmed Monday that Adjoa Andoh, Cassie Clare, Liz Carr, Simon Callow, Graham McTavish, Kevin Doyle and Chris Fulton will have roles in the new season.

The Hollywood Reporter said many of the new cast members will play characters from the Andrzej Sapokowski book series that The Witcher is based on.

Andoh will play Nenneke, a priestess of Melitele, while Clare will portray Philippa Eilhart, an advisor to Redania's King Vizimir II. Carr and Callow will play Fenn and Codringher, partners at a law firm and detective agency in Dorian.

McTavish has been cast as Dijkstra, a master spy and head of special forces in Redania. Doyle will play Ba'lian, a new character, while Fulton will portray the mage Rience.

The Witcher official Twitter account confirmed the casting by re-tweeting the news.

Season 2 will follow Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) as he brings Princess Ciri (Freya Allan) back to his childhood home of Kaer Morhen.

"While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside," an official synopsis reads.

Sapokowski's book series was previously adapted as a video game series. Netflix's Witcher series premiered in December 2019 and co-stars Anya Chalotra as Yennefer and Joey Batey as Jaskier.

Netflix shared the first page from the Season 2 script in December.

Andoh and Fulton both recently appeared in the Netflix series Bridgerton. McTavish is known for playing Dougal Mackenzie on Outlander, while Doyle portrayed Joseph Molesley on Downton Abbey.